Thursday, June 1, 2023

The KMUW lineup will be changing next week: "Think" will be joining the station's schedule weekday mornings at 11. KMUW's Jonathan Huber recently spoke with Think host, Krys Boyd, who shared what you can expect when you tune in.

Plus more on these stories:



The case against Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white man charged with shooting a Black teenager, has been sealed. That means court documents are not available to the public.

City officials say Aley Pool in south Wichita was damaged by a fire set by vandals.

A federal judge has ruled that managers at a Wichita Starbucks store broke labor law when employees tried to unionize last year.

Advocates for lower-income Kansans say pandemic food-assistance policies reduced food insecurity, and they want those programs extended.

The Kansas Department of Commerce wants residents to help the state identify where internet speed improvements are needed most. It will help with spending broadband development funding.

One of the hippos at the Sedgwick County Zoo has died.

Wichita's Animal Control Advisory Board has approved a recommendation to license cats.

Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang will be the featured speaker this month at the Greater Wichita Sports Banquet.

Wichita's annual Riverfest will kick off tomorow and run through June 10th.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Samantha Hawley-Bates, Samantha Horton, Jonathan Huber, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

