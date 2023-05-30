Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Canadian musician Matt Andersen is currently on the road opening for blues legend Tab Benoit. Andersen says that although he often headlines his own shows, being an opening act affords him the chance to connect with new listeners. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Andersen and has more.

Children in the Wichita area can get free meals starting today at nearly 40 sites around the city.

Doctor Verda Hicks, from Leawood, is taking over as the new president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She wants to help expand maternal health care access in rural areas.

Evergreen community center will host a panel discussion this week regarding a recent immigration law passed by the state Legislature.

Wichita is one of the largest cities in the country that does not add fluoride to its water. That's impacting the state's overall score on an oral health report card.

Civil rights leaders in South Carolina want to rename the landmark Brown v. Topeka Board of Education decision that outlawed segregation in public schools across the country.

Another major piece of the North Junction highway project has been completed. The new northbound I-135 flyover to Southbound I-235 will open tomorrow morning

