Friday, May 26, 2023

In 2015, KMUW’s Abigail Wilson shared this story of a Marine Corps veteran in Wichita who volunteers his time to play what many call the hardest 24 notes a musician will ever play… taps. Few melodies are as easily recognized or emotional as the tune, which is standard at military funerals. Today, there are so few buglers available that the military services can not always provide one. The sound portrait features Tim Emerson who is a member of Bugles Across America.

Plus, more on these stories:

Homeless shelters in Wichita that serve families have been full for months, officials say. That means some shelters are having to turn people away.

Democratic state Representative Marvin Robinson regularly sided with Republicans on key issues in the Kansas Legislature, angering his party. But Robinson still has the support of many people in the heavily Democratic district.

The City of Wichita has received a $75 thousand dollar grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The use of temporary migrant workers in agriculture continues to increase annually in the Midwest and Great Plains. A new report shows just how much a federal visa program is being used.

Former Wichita City Council member Jared Cerrullo has filed to run for mayor.

Wichita’s free Q line bus service that runs along Douglas will have an extended route starting Saturday. The new route will go west to the museum district.

The Derby Police Department has promoted its deputy chief of police to lead the department.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

