Thursday, May 25, 2023

Transgender Kansans are bracing for a sweeping new law to take effect this summer that restricts their rights and bars them from bathrooms that match their gender identity. Uncertainty around how it’ll be enforced has left many anxious about what’s to come.

Plus, more on these stories:

Federal and Kansas officials celebrated the completion of a new national animal disease lab in Manhattan, with plans for it to be fully staffed and operational next year.

Wichita is ranked 66th in the Trust for Public Land’s park index that ranks the country’s Top 100 Cities park systems.

Intrust Bank Arena’s financial situation is improving as people return to concerts and other events.

The Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Foundation will host a fundraiser tonight for postsecondary education scholarships.

A federal prosecutor nominated by President Joe Biden to become a U.S. district judge in Kansas has withdrawn from consideration.

