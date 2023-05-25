© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published May 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Transgender Kansans are bracing for a sweeping new law to take effect this summer that restricts their rights and bars them from bathrooms that match their gender identity. Uncertainty around how it’ll be enforced has left many anxious about what’s to come.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Federal and Kansas officials celebrated the completion of a new national animal disease lab in Manhattan, with plans for it to be fully staffed and operational next year.
  • Wichita is ranked 66th in the Trust for Public Land’s park index that ranks the country’s Top 100 Cities park systems.
  • Intrust Bank Arena’s financial situation is improving as people return to concerts and other events.
  • The Kansas Hispanic Education and Development Foundation will host a fundraiser tonight for postsecondary education scholarships.
  • A federal prosecutor nominated by President Joe Biden to become a U.S. district judge in Kansas has withdrawn from consideration.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Samantha Horton, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay