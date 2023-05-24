Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The Keystone pipeline’s biggest spill ever happened in Kansas last year. Now an investigation reveals that the operator knew about problems in that section of the pipeline a decade ago. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen fill us in on the chain of events that led to the spill.

Plus, more on these stories:

A record number of Kansas students are graduating from high school with college credits or job training already completed.

The city of Wichita's 2024 proposed budget will likely have 30 to 40 fewer staff positions than the 2023 budget.

Nurses at St. Joseph hospital began negotiating their first union contract this morning.

Governor Laura Kelly is asking members of Congress to support the F-35 Lightning 2 fighter jet program.

The principal of Olathe South High School resigned this week following student protests over the handling of racist incidents.

Officials at the Great Plains Transportation Museum say it may take several months to repair damage from vandals over the weekend.

AAA forecasts that more than 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during Memorial Day weekend.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team will take an exhibition tour through Greece this summer.

The Wichita River Festival is looking for volunteers to help with this year’s event.

Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Chris Fortune, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Tadeo Ruiz, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

