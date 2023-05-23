Tuesday, May 23, 2023
2023 is the International Year of Millets—at least, the United Nations has declared it so. Millets are a type of small grain mostly grown in parts of Asia and Africa. And part of the UN’s interest is that millets are nutritious, good for diversifying global foods, and drought-resistant. That last quality could make them useful for U-S farmers, especially as some parts of the country face deepening drought.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The Wichita school district has hired architects and engineers to gauge the condition of its buildings. T he results could lay the groundwork for a new bond issue campaign.
- The city plans to convert a section of 21st Street in west Wichita from two lanes to three lanes in an attempt to reduce crashes.
- Oil company TC Energy discovered that a piece of the Keystone oil pipeline had warped in Washington County 10 years before it burst last December.
- Several city offices and attractions will be closed over the upcoming holiday weekend.
- A Memorial Day remembrance event will be held Monday in Wichita.
