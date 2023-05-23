Tuesday, May 23, 2023

2023 is the International Year of Millets—at least, the United Nations has declared it so. Millets are a type of small grain mostly grown in parts of Asia and Africa. And part of the UN’s interest is that millets are nutritious, good for diversifying global foods, and drought-resistant. That last quality could make them useful for U-S farmers, especially as some parts of the country face deepening drought.

Plus, more on these stories:



The Wichita school district has hired architects and engineers to gauge the condition of its buildings. T he results could lay the groundwork for a new bond issue campaign.

The city plans to convert a section of 21st Street in west Wichita from two lanes to three lanes in an attempt to reduce crashes.

Oil company TC Energy discovered that a piece of the Keystone oil pipeline had warped in Washington County 10 years before it burst last December.

Several city offices and attractions will be closed over the upcoming holiday weekend.

A Memorial Day remembrance event will be held Monday in Wichita.



Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Eva Tesfaye

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

