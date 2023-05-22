Monday, May 22, 2023
Visit any bookstore these days, and you’ll see shelf after shelf devoted to the hottest literary trend — romance. We talk with the owner of a new Wichita bookstore that carries nothing but romance novels.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Wichita community members have asked state officials to pay for the health care of people who may have been impacted by a toxic site.
- State employees in Kansas will earn more after an audit found some jobs pay 30 percent less than similar workers elsewhere.
- The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing in Wichita this summer to allow public comment on Evergy's rate increase request.
- Wichita State and the KU School of Medicine in Wichita are expected to begin construction on a joint health care sciences educational center next year.
- A rare dust storm in Illinois this month caused a 72-car pileup on an interstate. Climate experts say it points to a bigger problem throughout the Midwest: soil erosion.
Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Sarah Nardi, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper