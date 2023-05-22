Monday, May 22, 2023

Visit any bookstore these days, and you’ll see shelf after shelf devoted to the hottest literary trend — romance. We talk with the owner of a new Wichita bookstore that carries nothing but romance novels.

Plus, more on these stories:



Wichita community members have asked state officials to pay for the health care of people who may have been impacted by a toxic site.

State employees in Kansas will earn more after an audit found some jobs pay 30 percent less than similar workers elsewhere.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold a public hearing in Wichita this summer to allow public comment on Evergy's rate increase request.

Wichita State and the KU School of Medicine in Wichita are expected to begin construction on a joint health care sciences educational center next year.

A rare dust storm in Illinois this month caused a 72-car pileup on an interstate. Climate experts say it points to a bigger problem throughout the Midwest: soil erosion.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Sarah Nardi, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper