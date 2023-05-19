Friday, May 19, 2023

Wichita band 2ŁØT has a new single out today. The self-described electronic-driven jam band hopes to reach listeners with a message of social action and social change. Appropriately, the band takes its name from the second law of thermodynamics, which in part establishes the concept of entropy or a state of chaos and disorder. Rudy Love Jr. and Sage Judd of 2ŁØT recently explained to KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin that their goal is to use their music to resist entropy.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed portions of a school funding bill that could cost rural school districts state tax dollars.

Despite having a slightly smaller population, Sedgwick County has two to three times more fatal and serious car crashes than Johnson County.

The remains of a Kansas serviceman who died in World War II have been identified.

Kansas and Missouri leaders Thursday touted plans to spend millions of tax dollars to help Kansas City prepare to host the Men’s World Cup in 2026.

The Regina Klenjoski Dance Company will perform at Newman University Friday and Saturday night.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is adding a new African elephant to its herd.



