Thursday, May 18, 2023

Settle Down In A Guest Bedroom is the new album from Wichita's The Cavves. The album's lyrics focus largely on loss and friendship while the music continues the quartet's tradition of self-described "land locked surf rock." KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with The Cavves vocalist Sophie Emerson about the album.

Mark Gietzen a leading Wichita anti-abortion activist, died in a plane crash Tuesday in Nebraska.

The price tag of a college education in Kansas will likely go up this year.

The state allocated $50 million dollars in COVID recovery funds Wednesday to medical and mental health care projects in Sedgwick County.

Wichita transit officials say a bus caught fire early Wednesday morning in the transit maintenance facility.

The state will hold a public meeting Friday evening to discuss a study looking at health outcomes around a toxic site in Wichita.

Animal behavior expert and autism spokesperson Temple Grandin says animal medicine needs a greater variety of people to help solve health and safety issues.

Federal inspectors say a Kansas creek that was contaminated with oil in December’s Keystone pipeline break is now at least visually clear from the spill.

The Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita has a new director.

