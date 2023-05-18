© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published May 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Settle Down In A Guest Bedroom is the new album from Wichita's The Cavves. The album's lyrics focus largely on loss and friendship while the music continues the quartet's tradition of self-described "land locked surf rock." KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with The Cavves vocalist Sophie Emerson about the album.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Mark Gietzen a leading Wichita anti-abortion activist, died in a plane crash Tuesday in Nebraska.
  • The price tag of a college education in Kansas will likely go up this year.
  • The state allocated $50 million dollars in COVID recovery funds Wednesday to medical and mental health care projects in Sedgwick County.
  • Wichita transit officials say a bus caught fire early Wednesday morning in the transit maintenance facility.
  • The state will hold a public meeting Friday evening to discuss a study looking at health outcomes around a toxic site in Wichita.
  • Animal behavior expert and autism spokesperson Temple Grandin says animal medicine needs a greater variety of people to help solve health and safety issues.
  • Federal inspectors say a Kansas creek that was contaminated with oil in December’s Keystone pipeline break is now at least visually clear from the spill.
  • The Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita has a new director.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
