Thursday, May 18, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Settle Down In A Guest Bedroom is the new album from Wichita's The Cavves. The album's lyrics focus largely on loss and friendship while the music continues the quartet's tradition of self-described "land locked surf rock." KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with The Cavves vocalist Sophie Emerson about the album.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Mark Gietzen a leading Wichita anti-abortion activist, died in a plane crash Tuesday in Nebraska.
- The price tag of a college education in Kansas will likely go up this year.
- The state allocated $50 million dollars in COVID recovery funds Wednesday to medical and mental health care projects in Sedgwick County.
- Wichita transit officials say a bus caught fire early Wednesday morning in the transit maintenance facility.
- The state will hold a public meeting Friday evening to discuss a study looking at health outcomes around a toxic site in Wichita.
- Animal behavior expert and autism spokesperson Temple Grandin says animal medicine needs a greater variety of people to help solve health and safety issues.
- Federal inspectors say a Kansas creek that was contaminated with oil in December’s Keystone pipeline break is now at least visually clear from the spill.
- The Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita has a new director.
Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper