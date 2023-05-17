Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Auctions are a live marketplace for knick knacks, land and everything in between. For rural communities, they’re also a social event. But Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports those interactions are increasingly going online.

A national organization of college professors has censured Emporia State University over controversial layoffs.

New research is changing how Kansas doctors treat infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy.

People in Wichita will now be able to shoot off aerial fireworks during the July 4th holiday.

Wichita’s City Council approved a zoning change Tuesday to a vacant lot that will be turned into a truck stop near 21st and I-135.

Wichita State University says it will add a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Sign language this fall.

