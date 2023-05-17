© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published May 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Auctions are a live marketplace for knick knacks, land and everything in between. For rural communities, they’re also a social event. But Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports those interactions are increasingly going online.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • A national organization of college professors has censured Emporia State University over controversial layoffs.
  • New research is changing how Kansas doctors treat infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy.
  • People in Wichita will now be able to shoot off aerial fireworks during the July 4th holiday.
  • Wichita’s City Council approved a zoning change Tuesday to a vacant lot that will be turned into a truck stop near 21st and I-135.
  • Wichita State University says it will add a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Sign language this fall.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
