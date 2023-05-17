Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Auctions are a live marketplace for knick knacks, land and everything in between. For rural communities, they’re also a social event. But Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports those interactions are increasingly going online.
Plus, more on these stories:
- A national organization of college professors has censured Emporia State University over controversial layoffs.
- New research is changing how Kansas doctors treat infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy.
- People in Wichita will now be able to shoot off aerial fireworks during the July 4th holiday.
- Wichita’s City Council approved a zoning change Tuesday to a vacant lot that will be turned into a truck stop near 21st and I-135.
- Wichita State University says it will add a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Sign language this fall.
Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Suzanne Perez, Elizabeth Rembert, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper