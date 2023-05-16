Tuesday, May 16, 2023

It’s been about three years since inmates rioted at the state prison in Lansing, Kansas. They ransacked offices and battled with prison workers for almost 12 hours. We’ll look into why nobody has been charged.

Plus, more on these stories:



Schools in Kansas still have millions of dollars in federal aid designed to make up for learning losses from COVID-19. But that money runs out soon.

A canola crushing plant coming to Western Kansas next year will help farmers tap into the renewable fuel market.

The Wichita Art Museum says it plans to sell a sculpture from its collection to create an American Art Acquisition Fund.

Kansas State University football coach Chris Klieman has signed a new contract through the 2030 season.

Governor Laura Kelly used her line item veto Monday to remove funding for the Quindaro historic site from the state budget.

Since before the pandemic, there’s been a big shortage of truck drivers. That’s affecting the agriculture industry, which is seeking solutions.

The Science Olympiad National tournament will be held this week at Wichita State University.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Andrew Bahl, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Eva Tesfaye

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

