Monday, May 15, 2023

As local governments in Sedgwick County work to address homelessness, a new city program is trying a different approach to address the needs of the unhoused community. Kylie Cameron visited Project HOPE’s first outreach event to learn more.

Plus, more on these stories:



Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced $30 million dollars in grants to more than a dozen tourism sites across the state.

The World Health Organization has ended the global health emergency for mpox. But doctors say the disease previously known as monkeypox is still a threat in our region.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas argued in federal court Friday that a Kansas Highway Patrol maneuver for detaining out-of-state drivers violates constitutional rights.

Wichita city leaders could vote this week to allow more types of fireworks within city limits.

The state of Kansas is again giving students free admission to more than 100 museums, zoos and other attractions through the Sunflower Summer program.

A Free Blockbuster is now located in Tallgrass Film’s microcinema in downtown Wichita.

Book reviewer Suzanne Perez says one of this year's Pulitzer Prize winners in literature will take you on an emotional journey.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser, Lu Anne Stephens, and Beth Golay

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Noah Taborda

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper