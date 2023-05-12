Friday, May 12, 2023

Delia Garcia grew up watching her mother and grandmother run their family’s Wichita restaurant, Connie’s. Now, Garcia has written a book about what she learned from them and others, called Latina Leadership Lessons, 50 Latinas Speak. KMUW's Carla Eckels talked with Garcia about the book and how she decided who to include.

Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly may set off a court battle by rejecting some policies in an education funding bill.

Groups working to prevent opioid-related overdoses locally are praising legislation signed Thursday by Governor Laura Kelly to legalize fentanyl test strips.

Contract talks between the Wichita school district and its teachers union have broken down. Both sides could seek a federal mediator to settle the dispute.

A school funding bill awaiting Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s signature could lower funding for about 100 school districts.

Young people in Wichita can get free, unlimited rides on city buses this summer.

