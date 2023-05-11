Thursday, May 11, 2023

Hernan Diaz's first novel, In the Distance was a Pulitzer finalist. His second novel, Trust, won the Pulitzer this week. Trust isn't typical in structure, as Hernan Diaz explained to Beth Golay when the novel was first released.

Plus, more from these stories:



Transgender Kansans are rushing to update the gender marker on their driver's licenses and birth certificates after lawmakers passed a law that could soon prevent them from doing so.

Kansas City, Missouri, is moving to declare itself a sanctuary city for people seeking or providing gender-affirming care.

Kansans will still be able to obtain controlled medications through telehealth visits for the next six months.

A Wichita nonprofit dedicated to preventing food waste is opening a new kitchen to create meals out of leftover ingredients.

A North Carolina company plans to build an $80 million dollar manufacturing plant in Maize, Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill this week aimed at easing a critical shortage of clinical social workers.

The Mid-America All-Indian Museum will host a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit beginning Saturday.

