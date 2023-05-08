Monday, May 8, 2023

Every five years, Congress has to renew a gigantic piece of legislation called the Farm Bill—that sets the stage for our food and farming systems. But with a multi-trillion dollar debt ceiling crisis looming... Congress is looking for ways to slash spending, including in the farm bill. We breaks down the major pieces of the omnibus bill and why it matters.

Plus, more on these stories:



State, county and local officials are calling for legislation to improve communication around toxic sites, following the release of a health study last week.

A consulting firm is recommending that Sedgwick County improve its hiring and promotion processes to be more equitable.

U-S Senator Jerry Moran will be in Wichita today for a pair of appearances.

The City of Wichita will consider additional funding for overdose reversal kits due to its high demand.

A Kansas judge has struck down limitations on mail-in ballot access, saying the changes approved by lawmakers were unconstitutional.

Work will begin next month on a multi-year plan to renovate Cessna Stadium.

Wichita will commemorate its 50th anniversary as a sister city to Orleans, France during a ceremony today.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, Xcaret Nuñez, and Tom Shine.

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper