Friday, May 5, 2023

Wichita’s history of entrepreneurs is long and storied. Names like Beech, Cessna, Coleman, Lear, Carney and Devlin come to mind.

Mary Beth Jarvis is the president and CEO of NXTUS, an organization that supports entrepreneurs. The nonprofit works as a middleman to connect startups with mentors, customers and capital. In a recent conversation, she told KMUW's Tom Shine that that’s critical in order to launch the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Wichita school district wants to limit teachers’ ability to remove disruptive students from classrooms.

The US Senate approved a bill last night this week to undo federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken.

An artist will carve a large portrait of political icon Bob Dole into the ground on the University of Kansas campus to celebrate Dole’s 100th birthday.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is offering free pneumonia vaccines for adults with an increased risk of catching the disease.

Open Streets ICT will take place in Wichita’s historic NoMar district on Sunday.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

