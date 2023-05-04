Thursday, May 4, 2023

Musician and author Nick Jaina kicks off his residency at Fisch Haus this weekend with his Spektrum Tea Service performances. Billed as an evening of "color immersion, tea, conversation, and words," the performances allow audience members to enjoy conversation with friends and strangers, and hear Jaina play music and read from his recent book, Spektrum. But, Jaina recently told KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin, there's even more to it than that.

Plus, more on these stories:



A new report by NASA investigated which areas of Wichita are more vulnerable to heat as climate change makes Kansas warmer.

Sedgwick County Commissioners accepted a grant Wednesday to establish a special Veterans Treatment Court.

A clinical trial at the University of Kansas is using a smartphone app to help students with eating disorders.

After several years of construction and 45 years of fundraising, a new $42 million Catholic church was consecrated Wednesday in the small northeast Kansas town of St. Marys.

Kansas has received a waiver to continue selling E-15 gasoline through the summer months.

Hundreds of volunteers will help pick up along the Arkansas River for the annual Ark River Clean Up this Saturday.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, J. Schafer, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

