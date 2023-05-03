Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Wizard of Oz and Kansas have been inseparable since farm girl Dorothy Gale first skipped down the yellow brick road. But does an enduring image from the Dust Bowl 1930s hold Kansas back from what it wants to be today? David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports.

Plus, more on these stories:

One of the country’s most sweeping laws limiting transgender rights will take effect in Kansas in July.

The City of Wichita says it's struggling to hire enough staff to keep its pools open this summer.

Ascension Via Christi has paused surgeries and other procedures because problems with its phone lines and internet.

As Wichita prepares to get its new water treatment plant online, the city is making updates to its existing water infrastructure.

Spirit Aerosystems is expected to release its 1st quarter earnings report this morning at 6:30.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is pursuing plans for a new and bigger home, to be built next to the historic Paseo YMCA building where the leagues were founded.

