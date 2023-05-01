Monday, May 1, 2023

Legal abortions across the U.S. are slightly down after Roe v Wade was overturned last June. That’s according to a report that also found some Midwest states where abortion is protected, like Kansas and Illinois, have seen an uptick. We'll explain how the shifting abortion landscape drove national abortion numbers down as patients and providers navigated new challenges.

Plus, more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers have approved a school spending bill that expands a tax-credit scholarship program for private schools.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and the City Council will hold a series of town hall meetings this month to gather community input on the next city budget.

One apartment complex in Wichita and one planned for Derby are receiving $2.7 million dollars in COVID recovery funds from the state.

The annual number of high ozone days has decreased in the Wichita, Kansas City and Topeka areas in recent decades. But air pollution remains a problem.

After new federal protections for prairie chickens, some ranchers are striking conservation deals with specialized banks that sell credits to energy companies.

The bird flu outbreak that’s left around 60 million chickens and turkeys dead nationwide has also killed a handful of cats and dogs.

A Sedgwick County juvenile facility meant to keep youth offenders from being incarcerated will reopen this month.

A free skin cancer screening clinic will be held Saturday.

The Wichita Public Library's summer reading program will start later this month.

