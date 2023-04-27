Thursday, April 27, 2023

Broadband connectivity is a complicated subject that the State of Kansas has been trying to make sense of for months. They're trying to determine how to divvy up about $150-million-dollars in federal funding. KMUW's Sarah Jane Crespo hosted the first-ever Engage Kansas in Hutchinson this week. We’ll look at what came out of that event, plus the latest movie review from Fletcher Powell.

Plus, more on these stories:

A bill that would ban hormone treatment or puberty blockers for transgender youth will not become law in Kansas. Republican lawmakers failed to override Democratic governor Laura Kelly’s veto.

After Governor Laura Kelly vetoed changes to the state’s mail-in voting law, senators narrowly failed to override her.

Kansas Republicans fell short on a veto override in their attempt to a flat tax on income.

A federal program allows uninsured people with some types of cancer to get Medicaid coverage, but thousands of Kansas cancer cases don't qualify each year.

KMUW's Fletcher Powell, who says sometimes we should just let go and have a little fun.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser, Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay

Contributors: Sarah Jane Crespo, Haley Crowson, Debra Fraser, Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Fletcher Powell, and Tom Shine.

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

