Thursday, April 27, 2023

Broadband connectivity is a complicated subject that the State of Kansas has been trying to make sense of for months. They're trying to determine how to divvy up about $150-million-dollars in federal funding. KMUW's Sarah Jane Crespo hosted the first-ever Engage Kansas in Hutchinson this week. We’ll look at what came out of that event, plus the latest movie review from Fletcher Powell.
- A bill that would ban hormone treatment or puberty blockers for transgender youth will not become law in Kansas. Republican lawmakers failed to override Democratic governor Laura Kelly’s veto.
- After Governor Laura Kelly vetoed changes to the state’s mail-in voting law, senators narrowly failed to override her.
- Kansas Republicans fell short on a veto override in their attempt to a flat tax on income.
- A federal program allows uninsured people with some types of cancer to get Medicaid coverage, but thousands of Kansas cancer cases don't qualify each year.
- KMUW's Fletcher Powell, who says sometimes we should just let go and have a little fun.
