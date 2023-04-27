© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Broadband connectivity is a complicated subject that the State of Kansas has been trying to make sense of for months. They're trying to determine how to divvy up about $150-million-dollars in federal funding. KMUW's Sarah Jane Crespo hosted the first-ever Engage Kansas in Hutchinson this week. We’ll look at what came out of that event, plus the latest movie review from Fletcher Powell.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • A bill that would ban hormone treatment or puberty blockers for transgender youth will not become law in Kansas. Republican lawmakers failed to override Democratic governor Laura Kelly’s veto.
  • After Governor Laura Kelly vetoed changes to the state’s mail-in voting law, senators narrowly failed to override her.
  • Kansas Republicans fell short on a veto override in their attempt to a flat tax on income.
  • A federal program allows uninsured people with some types of cancer to get Medicaid coverage, but thousands of Kansas cancer cases don't qualify each year.
  • KMUW's Fletcher Powell, who says sometimes we should just let go and have a little fun.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser, Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay
Contributors: Sarah Jane Crespo, Haley Crowson, Debra Fraser, Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Blaise Mesa, Fletcher Powell, and Tom Shine.
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
