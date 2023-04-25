Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A liver transplant can be lifesaving, but there aren’t nearly enough organs to go around. And a recent change in how livers are allocated across the country has made it even harder for Kansans to get one. As Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports, it’s sparked a debate about inequities at every step of the transplant process.

Plus more on these stories:



Democratic Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a tax relief package Monday that creates a flat income tax rate for all Kansans.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would specify in law that parents can pull their children out of school activities they find inappropriate. The bill is a pared-down version of a Parents’ Bill of Rights that the governor vetoed last year.

Kansas’ state legislature has successfully expanded an affordable housing incentive program this year to include the state’s larger cities like Wichita.

Kansas is joining an effort that could one day make it easier to hire teachers from other states.

Governor Laura Kelly has signed into law a bill of rights that gives foster parents and foster kids a few dozen additional protections. The law passed with bipartisan support.

The Wichita Airport Authority will hold a job fair tomorrow.

Jinya Ramen is the first restaurant to open in W-S-U Tech’s new downtown culinary school and food hall.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

