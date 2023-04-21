Friday, April 21, 2023

Yellowjackets perform Saturday night at the Crown Uptown on the closing night of the Wichita Jazz Festival. Saxophonist Bob Mintzer says that with a recent Grammy-nominated album and a shared vision the band continues to find musical excitement after 40 years together. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Mintzer.

Plus, more on these stories:

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed into law Thursday a bipartisan funding plan to preserve water in Kansas.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Sedgwick County increased about 18 percent over the past five years, from around 600 to 700.

Tenants gathered for a meeting at Century Two Thursday to learn about their rights.

The EPA selected Wichita State as one of 17 new environmental justice centers, bringing with it at least $10 million dollars of funding.

The American Red Cross of Kansas is opening a shelter for people who were impacted by a fire at an apartment complex in Wellington Thursday.

Two professors fired by Emporia State University last year will get their jobs back after winning an appealThe City of Wichita is reminding residents to safely ride electric scooters around the city as the scooters return.

Wichita State will hold a spring carnival this weekend.

Exploration Place Gallery will open to the public this Saturday.

