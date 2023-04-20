Thursday, April 20, 2023

William “WAK” King is a founding member of The Commodores. The legendary R&B band has sold over 75 million records worldwide with 7 number one hits. The Commodores will perform at the Wichita Orpheum on Sunday. KMUW’s Carla Eckels talks to King about one of their iconic songs.

Plus, more on these stories:

Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would require doctors to tell patients that abortion pills may be reversible. Kelly says it’s based on uncertain science.

Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bill that eliminates the three-day grace period to count ballots returned by mail.

Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would loosen child care regulations in the state.

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law that classifies Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors and not employees

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill to remove mandatory jail time for Kansans caught driving with a suspended or revoked license.

A national leader on ending homelessness spoke at the city's housing conference Wednesday, giving insight into solutions for Wichita.

A Wichita-area principal has resigned after sparring over the past year with school board members who challenged his anti-racism efforts at Derby High School.

The president of a national teachers union will visit Wichita Thursday to highlight an after-school reading program.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Debra Fraser, Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine.

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

