Wednesday, April 19, 2023

It’s been nearly 60 years since an Air Force tanker crashed into a Wichita neighborhood, killing 30 people. A new documentary exploring the trauma caused by the Piatt Street Plane Crash will debut next month. KMUW’s Carla Eckels sat down with Wichita State Professor Kevin Harrison to learn more about his film.

Plus, more on these stories:

A new Evergy transmission line will be built along part of Wichita’s Red Bud trail, with construction beginning in 2025.

The Wichita City Council has approved doubling the cost of a proposed pickleball complex in southwest Wichita.

The city of Wichita will hold a panel to discuss tenants' rights Thursday.

Section 8 housing vouchers are supposed to help Kansans find affordable housing, but many vouchers expire before they can be used.

Civil rights advocates are calling for the Kansas City police chief to resign. Many are frustrated police took days to bring the Northland man who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl into custody.

A bill that removes a mandatory five-day jail term for people driving with a suspended license in certain cases will become law.

The K-9 Rooster Dog Park near 21st and Amidon will soon undergo renovations. The Wichita City Council approved $300 hundred thousand dollars for upgrades at the park at its meeting Tuesday.

Several Earth Day events are planned in Wichita this week.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Emmie Boese, Kylie Cameron, Carla Eckels, Jodi Fortino, Celia Hack, Blaise Mesa, and Tom Shine.

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

