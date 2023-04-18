© 2023 KMUW
Wichitas-Early-Edition-Logo-FINAL.png
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published April 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Kansas schools are reporting a surge of disruptive behavior by students, including violence against teachers. The subject has caught the attention of teachers unions and state lawmakers — but solutions are hard to find.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Almost 25% of Kansas nursing jobs are unfilled — the highest rate in the past decade. We look at efforts to ease the shortage.
  • Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law Monday that provides more legal support to victims of child sex crimes.
  • Terry Nooner is the new women’s basketball coach at Wichita State University.
  • The hardiness zones that signal which plants grow well in Kansas are changing.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
