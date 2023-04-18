Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Kansas schools are reporting a surge of disruptive behavior by students, including violence against teachers. The subject has caught the attention of teachers unions and state lawmakers — but solutions are hard to find.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Almost 25% of Kansas nursing jobs are unfilled — the highest rate in the past decade. We look at efforts to ease the shortage.
- Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law Monday that provides more legal support to victims of child sex crimes.
- Terry Nooner is the new women’s basketball coach at Wichita State University.
- The hardiness zones that signal which plants grow well in Kansas are changing.
Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper