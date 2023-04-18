Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Kansas schools are reporting a surge of disruptive behavior by students, including violence against teachers. The subject has caught the attention of teachers unions and state lawmakers — but solutions are hard to find.

Plus, more on these stories:



Almost 25% of Kansas nursing jobs are unfilled — the highest rate in the past decade. We look at efforts to ease the shortage.

Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill into law Monday that provides more legal support to victims of child sex crimes.

Terry Nooner is the new women’s basketball coach at Wichita State University.

The hardiness zones that signal which plants grow well in Kansas are changing.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine.

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper