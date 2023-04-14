Friday, April 14, 2023

Kelly Bielefeld was recently appointed superintendent of Wichita public schools, the largest district in Kansas. Suzanne Perez spoke with Bielefeld the challenges he face when he takes over in July.

Also, a panel of experts discuss "Internet for All" is a federal grant initiative that will provide funding for high speed Internet across the state regardless of location or affordability.

Plus, more on these stories:



The richest Kansans would benefit the most from the state trading its three-bracket income tax code for a flat rate that cuts $300 million dollars each year.

Kansas clinics are looking at what a federal appeals court ruling late Wednesday might mean for how they prescribe the abortion pill mifepristone.

State officials have again declared a disaster emergency because of the threat of wild fires across Kansas.

A report from the Environmental Working Group argues that the Mississippi River Basin, which includes parts of Kansas, is not receiving enough conservation funding.

Sedgwick County will hold a free tire collection event next week.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Emmie Boese, Kylie Cameron, David Condos, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Andrew Lopez, Dylan Lysen, Jim McLean, Blaise Mesa, Hugo Phan, Suzanne Perez, Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco, Eric Schmid, Tom Shine, Noah Taborda, and Eva Tesfaye

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

