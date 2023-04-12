Wednesday, April 12, 2023

As Wichita navigates how to best work with its homeless population, the city of San Francisco is using a group of non-law enforcement employees to build trust and visibility in its neighborhoods. Andrew Lopez is a former Korva Coleman intern with KMUW News. Here he is with more on San Francisco's Community Ambassadors program.

Plus, more on these stories.



At a Wichita chamber of commerce event Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas said he doesn’t want any more federal funding for the war in Ukraine.

Kansas lawmakers will likely try again to pass a voucher program that lets students go to private school with public money. The bill narrowly failed in the Statehouse last week.

Wichita State University hosted a roundtable discussion regarding how to improve statewide broadband access. The conversation included U-S Senator Jerry Moran, Governor Laura Kelly and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Wichita's new superintendent will receive nearly $350,000 dollars a year in salary and other benefits.

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill raising the minimum age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Kansas to 21.

A contested contract to outsource some marketing work for Eisenhower National Airport to Copp Media was approved Tuesday by the city council.

Small business owners in six Kansas counties can apply for federal disaster aid.

Wichita State University women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams is leaving after six seasons.

