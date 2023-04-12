Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
As Wichita navigates how to best work with its homeless population, the city of San Francisco is using a group of non-law enforcement employees to build trust and visibility in its neighborhoods. Andrew Lopez is a former Korva Coleman intern with KMUW News. Here he is with more on San Francisco's Community Ambassadors program.
Plus, more on these stories.
- At a Wichita chamber of commerce event Tuesday, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas said he doesn’t want any more federal funding for the war in Ukraine.
- Kansas lawmakers will likely try again to pass a voucher program that lets students go to private school with public money. The bill narrowly failed in the Statehouse last week.
- Wichita State University hosted a roundtable discussion regarding how to improve statewide broadband access. The conversation included U-S Senator Jerry Moran, Governor Laura Kelly and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
- Wichita's new superintendent will receive nearly $350,000 dollars a year in salary and other benefits.
- Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill raising the minimum age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Kansas to 21.
- A contested contract to outsource some marketing work for Eisenhower National Airport to Copp Media was approved Tuesday by the city council.
- Small business owners in six Kansas counties can apply for federal disaster aid.
- Wichita State University women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams is leaving after six seasons.
-
Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Emmie Boese, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Andrew Lopez, Blaise Mesa, Hugo Phan, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper