Monday, April 10, 2023

Feelings of loss often spur creative artists. For composer Von Hansen, the death of his father was the origin of his newest musical composition. Hansen explaining the piece to KMUW’s Torin Andersen.

Kansas lawmakers have sent their second abortion-related law of the year to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk.

Kansas will receive $38 million dollars from the federal infrastructure law to clean up three Super Fund sites around the state.

Open Streets ICT will take place near Wichita State University this Sunday.

A drug-resistant fungus is showing up in more than half the states – including those surrounding Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas Promise Scholarship program is accepting applicants for next fall.

A fatal disease affecting rabbits is spreading throughout the U-S, with cases showing up in Kansas.

PBS Kansas will host its 4th annual antiques fair at the end of the month.

