Friday, April 7, 2023

Kansas mental health services are stretched to the breaking point. That leaves some families with few options for help. But as Blaise Mesa and Samantha Horton of the Kansas News Service discuss, changes could pump more tax dollars into the system to expand care.

Plus, more on these stories:



A nonprofit group working with local real estate developers shared master plans for a behavioral health care campus in South Wichita Wednesday.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a state constitutional amendment aimed at slowing property tax increases.

The Kansas House has approved a bill that lets parents remove their children from any classroom lessons they view as inappropriate.

The Westlink Library branch near Central and Tyler will be closed for a year for a major renovation and expansion.

A laboratory set up by Wichita State University during the pandemic will soon switch its focus.

Another Kansan who died aboard the U-S-S Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor has been identified.



