Thursday, April 6, 2023

With Easter and spring approaching, images of the Easter Bunny are everywhere. But what about real rabbits, the ones that are people’s furry companions? KMUW’s Kylie Cameron spoke with a bunny rescue group that educates the public on how to care for their long-eared friends.

Plus, more on these stories:

Transgender girls and women in Kansas public schools and colleges won’t be allowed to participate in girls and women’s sports next school year.

Thousands of Kansans could lose their Medicaid coverage because of pandemic-era rules ending.

Kansas lawmakers want to use federal pandemic relief funds, for now, to boost funding for special education.

Sedgwick County will receive more than $3 million dollars as part of a national settlement with pharmacies over the sale of opioids.

University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self says he plans to coach the team next season.

Kansas Lawmakers have approved legislation to curtail the flashing red lights on top of wind turbines.

A former researcher at the University of Kansas wants a federal judge to reverse his criminal conviction.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

