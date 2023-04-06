© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
With Easter and spring approaching, images of the Easter Bunny are everywhere. But what about real rabbits, the ones that are people’s furry companions? KMUW’s Kylie Cameron spoke with a bunny rescue group that educates the public on how to care for their long-eared friends.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Transgender girls and women in Kansas public schools and colleges won’t be allowed to participate in girls and women’s sports next school year.
  • Thousands of Kansans could lose their Medicaid coverage because of pandemic-era rules ending.
  • Kansas lawmakers want to use federal pandemic relief funds, for now, to boost funding for special education.
  • Sedgwick County will receive more than $3 million dollars as part of a national settlement with pharmacies over the sale of opioids. 
  • University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self says he plans to coach the team next season.
  • Kansas Lawmakers have approved legislation to curtail the flashing red lights on top of wind turbines.
  • A former researcher at the University of Kansas wants a federal judge to reverse his criminal conviction.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Samantha Horton, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
