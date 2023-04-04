Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Even as the Ogallala Aquifer dries up in western Kansas, state leaders have been leery of stepping in to limit how much water farmers can use to irrigate crops. But new actions in the Statehouse might signal a change in the state’s approach. We’ll learn more about why this shift is happening now and what it might mean for the future of farming in western Kansas.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach is urging state lawmakers to make it illegal for foreign “adversaries” to own land in Kansas.

Kansas House lawmakers rejected a plan Monday to create state-run presidential primaries next year.

Officials say much of Kansas will once again be under a red flag warning today.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office is warning residents about an insurance policy letter scam.

A program to replace invasive ornamental pear trees with native trees is expanding in northeast Kansas.

Wichita State University will host the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship next year.

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producer: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, David Condos, Celia Llopis-Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Dylan Lysen, Jim McLean, and Tom Shine

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper