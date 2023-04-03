Monday, April 3, 2023

During the pandemic school lunch was free for all public school students. But last fall students had to begin paying again, and families that qualified had to sign up for free or reduced cafeteria meals. Since that change many school districts in the Midwest say fewer kids are eating lunch and meal debt is soaring. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently proposed a change to try to get more free meals to kids across the nation. But some want an even bigger solution.

Plus more on these stories:

The University of Kansas women’s basketball team has won the WNIT championship.

The Kansas Senate has narrowly approved a bill that lets parents remove their child from any classroom lesson they view as inappropriate.

A bill that would bar transgender women from women’s bathrooms, sports teams and shelters could soon be on the way to the desk of Governor Laura Kelly.

Health experts say a federal ruling could impact Kansans’ access to some preventative health services during pregnancy.

The Machinists union is preparing to negotiate a new contract for nearly 7,500 workers at Spirit Aerosystems.

Following increased sightings of coyotes and foxes in Wichita, the state of Kansas is seeking to better understand the animals’ presence in the city.

Former television reporter and anchor Lily Wu is running for mayor of Wichita.

