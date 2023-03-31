Friday, March 31, 2023

Wheelchairs, walkers or bath chairs can make a dramatic difference in quality of life. But people on Medicaid in Kansas face red tape and that can effectively cut them off from the medical equipment they need every day. Samantha Horton with the Kansas News Service reports on how an insurance bureaucracy hurts families.

Plus, more on these stories:



The Kansas House wants to cut roughly $500 million dollars of state taxes annually with a wide-ranging overhaul.

A sailor from Kansas who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried next month at Arlington National Cemetery.

Last year, a report laid out potential sustainability initiatives for the city of Wichita. A year later, some environmental activists feel the city has ignored the document.

Wichita’s Old Cowtown Museum will celebrate the start of its 2023 season this weekend. Admission to Cowtown will be free on Sundays this year.

The U.S. and Mexico are approaching a deadline to resolve a dispute over Mexico’s plan to ban all genetically modified corn.

Governor Laura Kelly is asking federal officials to issue a waiver to allow the continued production of certain types of gasoline this summer.

The University of Kansas women’s basketball team has advanced to the finals of WNIT.



