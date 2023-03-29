Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Afternoon listeners of KMUW will recognize the name and voice of Ari Shapiro as one of the hosts of NPR's All Things Considered. Shapiro has also just published a memoir, The Best Strangers in the World, and recently spoke with me about the book.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas lawmakers are trying to address a severe lack of child care, but some worry the proposal could actually make the situation worse.

The Kansas House voted yesterday for a $4.8 billion dollar budget proposal that likely sets the Legislature on the path to final negotiations over spending.

The Cold Weather Rule, which prevents people behind on their utility bills from losing service, ends Friday.

A recent study says Americans in nonurban areas are at higher risk of dying by firearm than those in big cities. That’s because of high per capita suicide rates in many rural areas.

A new residence hall at Kansas State's Salina campus has been named in honor of Kansas aviator Amelia Earhart.

Farmers in Kansas and others parts of the Midwest will have to worry this year about a corn disease known as tar spot.The fungal disease has spread from Mexico to the Great Plains.

