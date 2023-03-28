Tuesday, March 28, 2023

For more than 20 years, KMUW has featured local artists during its fundraisers, adding extra appeal to the traditional pledge drive mug and t-shirt. Our current featured artist is Armando Minjarez, well known for his own work and for spearheading art projects in the community. I recently sat down with Minjarez to talk about his inspiration, this year's art, and when he first started identifying as an artist.

Plus, more on these stories:



The Kansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in key abortion cases. Attorney General Kris Kobach's office has asked the court to overrule its landmark decision protecting abortion rights.

Enrollment at public universities in Kansas has decreased dramatically over the past decade. Fewer people are going to any kind of schooling after graduating from high school.

The Kansas Senate gave initial approval to a bill increasing state tax credits for adopting children to almost $15,000 dollars per child.

A bill that would prohibit local governments from banning single-use plastic bags passed the Kansas House of Representatives Monday.

Several providers that address addiction in Reno County will host an educational event this Friday.

A 15 county burn ban begins Saturday, including Sedgwick County.

