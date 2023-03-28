© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichitas-Early-Edition-Logo-FINAL.png
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Beth Golay
Published March 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

For more than 20 years, KMUW has featured local artists during its fundraisers, adding extra appeal to the traditional pledge drive mug and t-shirt. Our current featured artist is Armando Minjarez, well known for his own work and for spearheading art projects in the community. I recently sat down with Minjarez to talk about his inspiration, this year's art, and when he first started identifying as an artist.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in key abortion cases. Attorney General Kris Kobach's office has asked the court to overrule its landmark decision protecting abortion rights.
  • Enrollment at public universities in Kansas has decreased dramatically over the past decade. Fewer people are going to any kind of schooling after graduating from high school.
  • The Kansas Senate gave initial approval to a bill increasing state tax credits for adopting children to almost $15,000 dollars per child.
  • A bill that would prohibit local governments from banning single-use plastic bags passed the Kansas House of Representatives Monday.
  • Several providers that address addiction in Reno County will host an educational event this Friday.
  • A 15 county burn ban begins Saturday, including Sedgwick County.

-

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay