Tuesday, March 28, 2023
For more than 20 years, KMUW has featured local artists during its fundraisers, adding extra appeal to the traditional pledge drive mug and t-shirt. Our current featured artist is Armando Minjarez, well known for his own work and for spearheading art projects in the community. I recently sat down with Minjarez to talk about his inspiration, this year's art, and when he first started identifying as an artist.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The Kansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in key abortion cases. Attorney General Kris Kobach's office has asked the court to overrule its landmark decision protecting abortion rights.
- Enrollment at public universities in Kansas has decreased dramatically over the past decade. Fewer people are going to any kind of schooling after graduating from high school.
- The Kansas Senate gave initial approval to a bill increasing state tax credits for adopting children to almost $15,000 dollars per child.
- A bill that would prohibit local governments from banning single-use plastic bags passed the Kansas House of Representatives Monday.
- Several providers that address addiction in Reno County will host an educational event this Friday.
- A 15 county burn ban begins Saturday, including Sedgwick County.
