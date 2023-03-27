© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Innovative solutions for rural food deserts

By Beth Golay
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Buying healthy food close to home is a challenge for many people in rural areas. According to the most recent data from the U-S Department of Agriculture, 76 U.S. counties are without a single grocery store including 7 in Kansas. Hear how some communities are grappling with food access.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments today in two key abortion cases. It's part of an effort by Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach to challenge abortion rights.
  • Kansas lawmakers are looking for a compromise on how much to cut taxes. The House will vote on a bill this week that’s closer to what Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wants than a package of tax-cut measures passed earlier by the Senate.
  • The federal government is considering stricter regulations on a class of chemicals that can appear in the water supply. But the city of Wichita’s drinking water is already free of the chemical.
  • The Inflation Reduction Act provides funds for clean energy, transportation and more for rural areas. Some of those communities may have trouble accessing those programs.
  • McConnell AFB's "Tent City" exercise this week.
  • Tournament updates on Kansas schools in NCAA and WNIT.

-
Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Aaron Bonderson, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jim McLean, Tom Shine and Eva Tesfaye
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
