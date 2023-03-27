Innovative solutions for rural food deserts
Buying healthy food close to home is a challenge for many people in rural areas. According to the most recent data from the U-S Department of Agriculture, 76 U.S. counties are without a single grocery store including 7 in Kansas. Hear how some communities are grappling with food access.
Plus, more on these stories:
- The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments today in two key abortion cases. It's part of an effort by Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach to challenge abortion rights.
- Kansas lawmakers are looking for a compromise on how much to cut taxes. The House will vote on a bill this week that’s closer to what Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wants than a package of tax-cut measures passed earlier by the Senate.
- The federal government is considering stricter regulations on a class of chemicals that can appear in the water supply. But the city of Wichita’s drinking water is already free of the chemical.
- The Inflation Reduction Act provides funds for clean energy, transportation and more for rural areas. Some of those communities may have trouble accessing those programs.
- McConnell AFB's "Tent City" exercise this week.
- Tournament updates on Kansas schools in NCAA and WNIT.
