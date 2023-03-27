Innovative solutions for rural food deserts

Buying healthy food close to home is a challenge for many people in rural areas. According to the most recent data from the U-S Department of Agriculture, 76 U.S. counties are without a single grocery store including 7 in Kansas. Hear how some communities are grappling with food access.

Plus, more on these stories:



The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments today in two key abortion cases. It's part of an effort by Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach to challenge abortion rights.

Kansas lawmakers are looking for a compromise on how much to cut taxes. The House will vote on a bill this week that’s closer to what Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wants than a package of tax-cut measures passed earlier by the Senate.

The federal government is considering stricter regulations on a class of chemicals that can appear in the water supply. But the city of Wichita’s drinking water is already free of the chemical.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides funds for clean energy, transportation and more for rural areas. Some of those communities may have trouble accessing those programs.

McConnell AFB's "Tent City" exercise this week.

Tournament updates on Kansas schools in NCAA and WNIT.

-

Wichita's Early Edition is produced by KMUW News and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Aaron Bonderson, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jim McLean, Tom Shine and Eva Tesfaye

Theme Music: Torin Andersen