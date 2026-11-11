John Webster's The Duchess of Malfi is the funniest tragedy ever written. How can tragedy also be a comedy? Fran Connor explains on today’s Why Should I Read This?

John Webster's 1613 play The Duchess of Malfi includes: a poison bible, a guy who thinks he's a werewolf, a botched revenge scene that would make Hamlet wince, and a pistol-wielding mistress delivering the worst pick-up line in recorded history. It also features the greatest tragic heroine of the English stage: the Duchess herself, a widow demanding the right to marry whomever she pleases, despite her corrupt, amoral brothers, Ferdinand and The Cardinal, who seek to control her. They hire a cynical but thoughtful hitman, Bosola, to deal with her. Facing death at his hands, she resists fear, defiantly insisting on her personal autonomy: 'I am Duchess of Malfi still'. The play concludes with Bosola and Ferdinand shattered by what they have done, and violently channeling their guilt. Skillfully mixing comedy, drama, and psychology, Webster's play deserves to be on the shelf next to Shakespeare.

