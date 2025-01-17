The Range | January 17, 2025

For many people, their introduction to figure skating comes while watching the Winter Olympics on television. And while most turn off the TV and move on to other things, some viewers just can’t. KMUW news director Tom Shine brings us stories like this and more from the figure skating community at the Wichita Ice Center.

Also...on our first episode of The Range in 2020, we included a segment called En Route. Once a month, Beth Golay and Hugo Phan would ride the many routes of Wichita Transit to bring us stories about “the people who live here.” Today is the final edition of En Route, and Beth looks back at some of the people we’ve met along the way.