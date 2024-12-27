The Range | December 27, 2024

When I talked with Wichita State business professor Usha Haley in 2020, a new trade deal between the Trump Administration and China had just been signed. Her assessment?

“This agreement, and I don’t mean to douse it, is really more hat and less cattle. But it's a nice hat,” Haley said nearly five years ago.

Donald Trump is back for another term. And this time, he’s planning to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Kansas’s two largest trading partners. Haley talked with KMUW news director Tom Shine about tariffs, what they mean for trade and how they could affect consumers.

Also, as Wichita was booming in its early days, lavish mansions were built in what is now Historic Midtown. Some have been torn down or fallen into disrepair. But you can still find homes that have been maintained or restored to their former beauty. On this edition of Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens takes us along on Midtown’s house tour.