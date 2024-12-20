© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | December 20, 2024

By KMUW News
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Tomorrow is the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. In Wicca and other pagan religions, the day is marked by Yule: a holiday that’s a time of both reflection and celebration. KMUW's Rose Conlon brings us the story of one group’s plans.

The holidays can be tough for some parents. Especially those on a tight budget who are trying to keep the magic of Christmas alive for their kids. On this week’s En Route, Hugo Phan talked with a mom headed to the Salvation Army in hopes of finding something to lift her children’s spirits.

