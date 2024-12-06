© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | December 06, 2024

By KMUW News
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
When we’re young, Christmas can be an awe-inspiring time of year, filled with wonder and warmth. As we get older, the magic can sometimes fade. A new Christmas song wants to remind those who have forgotten the holiday season to remember again. Hugo Phan has more.

Also, Molly McFerson grew up in Derby and joined the staff of the Wichita Art Museum two years ago. Now, she’s the executive director, and she wants to foster more community engagement with the museum. Torin Andersen talked with McFerson for this month’s ArtWorks.

