The Range

The Range | November 29, 2024

By KMUW News
Published November 29, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The holiday shopping season is officially here, and if you’re looking for a gift that will bring the whole family together, a new board game might be just the thing. Suzanne Perez tells us what’s new this year in the world of games.

Also, November is traditionally the month to celebrate Thanksgiving. But November is also Native American Heritage Month — a time to honor the cultural legacy and traditions of the country’s indigenous people. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner talks with Tracy Smith about one of those important traditions: fry bread.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
