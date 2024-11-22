© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | November 22, 2024

By KMUW News
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

This week on "The Range," finding your soulmate — on reality TV. Also, we ride the bus with a Wichita State student who is passionate about weather.

Wichita’s Chock Chapple rose to reality TV fame this fall when he starred in ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette … a dating show for people later in life. In last week’s season finale, he got engaged to the show’s lead, Joan Vassos. Chapple spoke with Rose Conlon about where the couple is planning to live, their TV date in Wichita, and what it was like being on the show.

Also, Wichita State student Lauren Coal is intrigued by the connection between rocks and the weather. Hugo Phan ran into her on election day as she took the bus back from the polls. They talked about her fascination with weather … and her holiday plans. 

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News