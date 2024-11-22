The Range | November 22, 2024

Wichita’s Chock Chapple rose to reality TV fame this fall when he starred in ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette … a dating show for people later in life. In last week’s season finale, he got engaged to the show’s lead, Joan Vassos. Chapple spoke with Rose Conlon about where the couple is planning to live, their TV date in Wichita, and what it was like being on the show.

Also, Wichita State student Lauren Coal is intrigued by the connection between rocks and the weather. Hugo Phan ran into her on election day as she took the bus back from the polls. They talked about her fascination with weather … and her holiday plans.

