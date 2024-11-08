© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | November 08, 2024

By KMUW News
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Many photographers and cinematographers worried that film was destined to fade away after digital cameras began growing in popularity in the early 2000s. But film is making a big comeback, including in Hollywood. Celia Hack spoke with a Wichita business taking part in the resurgence — even though many of its clients are more than a thousand miles away.

Also, the Singing Quakers have been synonymous with Friends University since the 1920s. The choir has performed around the world — and as Torin Andersen tells us on this month’s ArtWorks — it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in Wichita this weekend.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
