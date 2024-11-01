The Range | November 01, 2024

Kansas isn’t a battleground state nationally, but several key races are on the ballot, including every seat in the state Legislature. Experts say first-time voters could play a decisive role. That could include the thousands of Kansans who become citizens each year. Rose Conlon brings us more from a naturalization ceremony in Wichita earlier this fall.

Also, June Johnson is a retired 75-year-old teacher. She’s also a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and history buff. On Tuesday, she’ll be among the legion of poll workers pulling 16-hour shifts to make sure election day runs smoothly across Sedgwick County. For Johnson, being an election worker is part civic duty and part social activity. KMUW news director Tom Shine brings us a conversation about the joys of being an election worker.

