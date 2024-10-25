The Range | October 25, 2024

Since opening its first restaurant in 2000-2, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, has grown into a national chain, with locations in 36 states. Earlier this year, the company opened a new headquarters and training center in Wichita. KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez takes us inside Freddy’s new hub, where the grills are sizzling.

Atchison is a town of about 11,000 people, and it boasts a surprising number of Victorian mansions. Many of them are rumored to be haunted. You could try to visit them all in one day. Or do as Lu Anne Stephens did and take the Haunted Trolley Tour instead. On this month’s Hidden Kansas, we revisit her trip to Atchison.