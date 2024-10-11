The Range | October 08, 2024

The pandemic may have staggered Wichita’s economy, but it’s come racing back over the last two years. Craig Compton, an economist and the project manager at Wichita State’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research, says that’s about to change. Compton tells KMUW's Tom Shine about his 2025 economic forecast for Wichita.

Also, you may know her as Mammy in the movie Gone with the Wind, or as the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award. But Hattie McDaniel’s achievements didn’t stop there. The Tallgrass Film Festival will celebrate her legacy later this month and her great-grandnephew, Kevin Goff, will be here to take part. He spoke with Carla Eckels for this month's In The Mix.