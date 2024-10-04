The Range | October 04, 2024

It’s a universal truth — and an aggravating one, to be sure — that expensive appliances will break down sooner than you expect. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack spoke with a local business owner who feels that frustration — and offers appliance repair instead of replacement.

Artists often toil in obscurity, even when their work is right in front of us. David Munroe created public commercial art in Wichita for more than 40 years. Patience Biggs explained to Torin Andersen why she’s curating and hosting an exhibit of Munroe’s art … a year after his death.