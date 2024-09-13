© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | September 13, 2024

By KMUW News
Published September 13, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
For dozens of children, Amy Menas is a counselor, confidante and musical mentor … a voice coach who teaches them what it takes to nail the audition and make it on stage. Suzanne Perez spent time with Menas and some of her students.

Also, Alexis Smith was crowned Miss Kansas this summer, and she’s getting a lot of attention. Not just for winning but for her campaign against domestic violence. It’s her community service initiative, and it’s personal, too. Smith talked with Carla Eckels for this edition of In The Mix.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
