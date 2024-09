Lots of people are talking about the city’s plan to implement paid parking downtown … And not in a good way. KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron reports on those conversations, including public meetings where residents and business owners voiced their concerns.

Also, when you go for a walk, do you take time to listen to what’s going on around you? Veronica Salinas thinks you should. For this month’s "Art Works,: she took Torin Andersen on a sound walk in Chase County.